CCP Bans UK Flights to Force UK to Send Back Two Chinese Virologists

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In the June 30, 2021 GTV live broadcast, Mr. Guo revealed the real reason why the Chinese Communist Party banned flights from the UK to Hong Kong. It was because two Chinese virologists were hiding in the UK and the UK refused to hand them over to the CCP, and this angered Xi Jinping, who then ordered to take all measures to crack down on the UK, including stopping all financial cooperations.