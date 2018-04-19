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4/19/18 #LYINCOMEY: James Com_y BUSTED on LIVE TV! (F)ull (B)lown (I)diot! #MAGA
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193 views • January 03, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
4/19:/18 James Comey is now being investigated by the Department of Justice for at least seven crimes, including treason. While he appeared on the popular mainstream daytime talk show, The View, Comey was informed that the criminal investigation had become official! HA! Also, the link to the Comey memos is now, as of today, in the public domain. Comey began his book tour for his recently published memoir A HIGHER LOYALTY in New York City, yesterday, and was confronted with a peaceful demonstration outside the Union Square venue.
The blog with links for the LIVE TV video and BOOK TOUR video plus tour dates and more:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/lyin-james-comey-former-fbi-director-learns-he-is-being-investigated-while-on-live-television
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Thanks so much for all the support you give for You Are Free TV!! Let's each do our part to say NO to the globalist plot to remove Trump from office! #MAGA YOU ARE FREE!!
4/19:/18 James Comey is now being investigated by the Department of Justice for at least seven crimes, including treason. While he appeared on the popular mainstream daytime talk show, The View, Comey was informed that the criminal investigation had become official! HA! Also, the link to the Comey memos is now, as of today, in the public domain. Comey began his book tour for his recently published memoir A HIGHER LOYALTY in New York City, yesterday, and was confronted with a peaceful demonstration outside the Union Square venue.
The blog with links for the LIVE TV video and BOOK TOUR video plus tour dates and more:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/lyin-james-comey-former-fbi-director-learns-he-is-being-investigated-while-on-live-television
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thanks so much for all the support you give for You Are Free TV!! Let's each do our part to say NO to the globalist plot to remove Trump from office! #MAGA YOU ARE FREE!!
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