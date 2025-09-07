At the moment, the Russian army is delivering another juicy combined strike against the enemy on Kiev and its surroundings, the Kryukiv Bridge over the Dnipro River in Kremenchuk, Kryvyi Rih, and Odesa.

They haven't forgotten about the Starokostiantyniv airfield in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

💥🇺🇦 Krivoy Rog: A ballistic missile and 28 Gerans attacked simultaneously.

An industrial facility was destroyed and several fires broke out.

Three locations were hit: transport and urban infrastructure, and the private sector.

This video is: Moment of arrivals on the Kryukovsky Bridge in Kremenchuk.

💥Kremenchug – the Kriukovskiy Bridge

ℹ️The Kriukovskiy Bridge links east and west Ukraine, carrying road, rail, and fuel supplies.