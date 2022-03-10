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Network - Critical judges and prosecutors: "10 reasons against compulsory vaccination"
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2 views • March 10, 2022
"Medical personnel in Germany will have to prove full Corona vaccination protection or recovery as early as mid-March 2022. From 24 January, an "orientation debate" on a general Corona vaccination mandate is to take place in the German Bundestag. Under the title "10 Reasons Against Compulsory Vaccination", the Network - Critical Judges and Prosecutors provided important arguments on this topic, ideally suited also for dissemination to those politically responsible."
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