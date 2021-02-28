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Episode 139 - The Truth About Clarence Thomas - The Master Dissenter
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22 views • February 28, 2021
The life journey of Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas from the segregation and poverty of Jim Crow Georgia to the Supreme Court of the United States is one that all Americans should admire. Instead of celebrating his tenure on the Court, his ferocious defense of the original intent of the Constitution and his masterful dissenting and concurring opinions, the national Democrats and Leftists have treated him with disdain and contempt for over thirty years.
In this episode, we counter the lies and propaganda about Thomas, review his judicial philosophy and highlight some of his greatest dissents.
In this episode, we counter the lies and propaganda about Thomas, review his judicial philosophy and highlight some of his greatest dissents.
Keywords
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