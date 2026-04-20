InfoWars - Sunday Live - US Military Seizes Iranian Vessel Trying To Get Past Naval Blockade In Gulf of Oman & Are Now 'Seeing What’s On Board' - 4-19-2026

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Sunday Full Show: US Military Seizes Iranian Vessel Trying To Get Past Naval Blockade In Gulf of Oman & Are Now “Seeing What’s On Board!” Trump Slams Iran For Violating Ceasefire, Renews Threats To Destroy Every Power Plant & Bridge If New Deal Fails! “No More Mr. Nice Guy!” The Alex Jones Show - FULL SHOW - 04.19.2026