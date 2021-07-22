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LABOR DAY APPROACHES - SPACE JAM & Winter Solstice Reset Themes Surfacing with a [V]engeance in YEAR ONE Structuring of New Jerusalem
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63 views • July 22, 2021
#BatmanYEARONE #VCipher #SpaceAliensOrBust2021 #HouseOfM #BitcoinRESET #OZ #SPACEJammingSenses
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Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/id/Skullcap_SaVant/
Telegram: https://t.me/V_Cipher_Community
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Skullcap SaVant Theta TV New Jerusalem and Sports Episode Primers: https://www.theta.tv/video/vidmvksc165sy1d1bx8 & https://www.theta.tv/video/vid0ry35h7ayc4525zc
9Nania Venus through the 'Horns' of Taurus 2020 decode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GbKBOIqfF_E
Jupiter and Saturn Align in a 'V' Pattern (Winter Solstice 2020): https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachments/742877721155338372/783643350300753940/image0.jpg
Captain America Cover - Winter Solstice Ritual Imagery: https://media.discordapp.net/attachments/792872907197775892/862808934552174612/APR210841-1.png?width=869&;height=670
Captain America Comic Controversy: https://www.cbr.com/captain-america-controversy-loaded-question-poll/
Dean Cain and Fox News Debacle: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-0R3yfgXIxI
Zenith of the Alpha Lambda and V Overview (w/ Washington Monument): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fe-NWPtVjUI
2021 Key Astrology Dates and Events: https://astrologyforaquarius.com/articles/9273/jupiter-saturn-july-2020-january-2021/ & http://www.vedicrajastrology.com/2021/01/planetary-transits-2021-events-predictions/
Oct 15 2021 General LABOR Strike: https://www.octoberstrike.com/index.html
Batman YEAR ONE: https://batman.fandom.com/wiki/Batman:_Year_One
House of M Event Page: https://marvel.fandom.com/wiki/House_of_M_(Event)
Space Jam - A New Legacy: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Space_Jam:_A_New_Legacy | https://play.hbomax.com/feature/urn:hbo:feature:GYOSUnARCGWWmcAEAAAAC
Space Jam (space debris) tweet: https://twitter.com/jchatterleyCNN/status/1414629875584012291?s=20
Biden 322 Winter Solstice Ritual 'Dark Winter': https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachments/742877721155338372/790819414626533386/Dec21.jpg
Gigi Young Lion's Gate Portal: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eIAsREXGXag
Clif High 2024 Timeline (match with "Tribulation" decode): https://www.bitchute.com/video/tlNWeFWCkfhN/
TB Lightning Win Consecutive Titles: https://www.espn.com/nhl/story/_/id/31780078/tampa-bay-lightning-close-montreal-canadiens-game-5-win-second-straight-stanley-cup
Stanley Cup Tweets Tom Brady (w/ Crypto Eyes): https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/31783529/tom-brady-gets-warning-stanley-cup-tampa-bay-lightning-title-win
Edward Snowden Deception and Decode Training doc: https://edwardsnowden.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/02/the-art-of-deception-training-for-a-new.pdf
DNA Steganography Paper: https://ir.library.louisville.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=3075&;context=etd
Monkey Pox (Saiyan?) Outbreak: https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/cdc-scrambles-rare-case-monkeypox-turns-texas-after-infected-person-took-inbound-flights
HEX Token HEX: https://hex.com/ | https://cointelegraph.com/news/what-the-hex-a-look-at-richard-hearts-controversial-new-crypto
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Clubhouse: @skullcap_savant
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Theta.TV: https://www.theta.tv/skullcapsavant
YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/SkullcapSaVant
D-Live: https://dlive.tv/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/skullcap_savant
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vKkPZDTyoaFv/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/skullcapsavant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-569413
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Skullcap_SaVant
Flote: https://flote.app/SkullcapSaVant
Medium: https://medium.com/@skullcap-savant
Discord (Public/Lurking): discord.gg/VrmCvmk4e9
Discord (Patreon/Active): https://www.patreon.com/join/Skullcap_SaVant/checkout?rid=6091453
Gab: https://gab.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitter: https://twitter.com/santorin_ben
Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/id/Skullcap_SaVant/
Telegram: https://t.me/V_Cipher_Community
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Skullcap SaVant Theta TV New Jerusalem and Sports Episode Primers: https://www.theta.tv/video/vidmvksc165sy1d1bx8 & https://www.theta.tv/video/vid0ry35h7ayc4525zc
9Nania Venus through the 'Horns' of Taurus 2020 decode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GbKBOIqfF_E
Jupiter and Saturn Align in a 'V' Pattern (Winter Solstice 2020): https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachments/742877721155338372/783643350300753940/image0.jpg
Captain America Cover - Winter Solstice Ritual Imagery: https://media.discordapp.net/attachments/792872907197775892/862808934552174612/APR210841-1.png?width=869&;height=670
Captain America Comic Controversy: https://www.cbr.com/captain-america-controversy-loaded-question-poll/
Dean Cain and Fox News Debacle: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-0R3yfgXIxI
Zenith of the Alpha Lambda and V Overview (w/ Washington Monument): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fe-NWPtVjUI
2021 Key Astrology Dates and Events: https://astrologyforaquarius.com/articles/9273/jupiter-saturn-july-2020-january-2021/ & http://www.vedicrajastrology.com/2021/01/planetary-transits-2021-events-predictions/
Oct 15 2021 General LABOR Strike: https://www.octoberstrike.com/index.html
Batman YEAR ONE: https://batman.fandom.com/wiki/Batman:_Year_One
House of M Event Page: https://marvel.fandom.com/wiki/House_of_M_(Event)
Space Jam - A New Legacy: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Space_Jam:_A_New_Legacy | https://play.hbomax.com/feature/urn:hbo:feature:GYOSUnARCGWWmcAEAAAAC
Space Jam (space debris) tweet: https://twitter.com/jchatterleyCNN/status/1414629875584012291?s=20
Biden 322 Winter Solstice Ritual 'Dark Winter': https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachments/742877721155338372/790819414626533386/Dec21.jpg
Gigi Young Lion's Gate Portal: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eIAsREXGXag
Clif High 2024 Timeline (match with "Tribulation" decode): https://www.bitchute.com/video/tlNWeFWCkfhN/
TB Lightning Win Consecutive Titles: https://www.espn.com/nhl/story/_/id/31780078/tampa-bay-lightning-close-montreal-canadiens-game-5-win-second-straight-stanley-cup
Stanley Cup Tweets Tom Brady (w/ Crypto Eyes): https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/31783529/tom-brady-gets-warning-stanley-cup-tampa-bay-lightning-title-win
Edward Snowden Deception and Decode Training doc: https://edwardsnowden.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/02/the-art-of-deception-training-for-a-new.pdf
DNA Steganography Paper: https://ir.library.louisville.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=3075&;context=etd
Monkey Pox (Saiyan?) Outbreak: https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/cdc-scrambles-rare-case-monkeypox-turns-texas-after-infected-person-took-inbound-flights
HEX Token HEX: https://hex.com/ | https://cointelegraph.com/news/what-the-hex-a-look-at-richard-hearts-controversial-new-crypto
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