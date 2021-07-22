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LABOR DAY APPROACHES - SPACE JAM & Winter Solstice Reset Themes Surfacing with a [V]engeance in YEAR ONE Structuring of New Jerusalem
Skullcap SaVant
Skullcap SaVant
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63 views • July 22, 2021
#BatmanYEARONE #VCipher #SpaceAliensOrBust2021 #HouseOfM #BitcoinRESET #OZ #SPACEJammingSenses

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Primer Playlists -

2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4

Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d


Resources -

Skullcap SaVant Theta TV New Jerusalem and Sports Episode Primers: https://www.theta.tv/video/vidmvksc165sy1d1bx8 & https://www.theta.tv/video/vid0ry35h7ayc4525zc

9Nania Venus through the 'Horns' of Taurus 2020 decode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GbKBOIqfF_E

Jupiter and Saturn Align in a 'V' Pattern (Winter Solstice 2020): https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachments/742877721155338372/783643350300753940/image0.jpg

Captain America Cover - Winter Solstice Ritual Imagery: https://media.discordapp.net/attachments/792872907197775892/862808934552174612/APR210841-1.png?width=869&;height=670

Captain America Comic Controversy: https://www.cbr.com/captain-america-controversy-loaded-question-poll/

Dean Cain and Fox News Debacle: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-0R3yfgXIxI

Zenith of the Alpha Lambda and V Overview (w/ Washington Monument): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fe-NWPtVjUI

2021 Key Astrology Dates and Events: https://astrologyforaquarius.com/articles/9273/jupiter-saturn-july-2020-january-2021/ & http://www.vedicrajastrology.com/2021/01/planetary-transits-2021-events-predictions/

Oct 15 2021 General LABOR Strike: https://www.octoberstrike.com/index.html

Batman YEAR ONE: https://batman.fandom.com/wiki/Batman:_Year_One

House of M Event Page: https://marvel.fandom.com/wiki/House_of_M_(Event)

Space Jam - A New Legacy: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Space_Jam:_A_New_Legacy | https://play.hbomax.com/feature/urn:hbo:feature:GYOSUnARCGWWmcAEAAAAC

Space Jam (space debris) tweet: https://twitter.com/jchatterleyCNN/status/1414629875584012291?s=20

Biden 322 Winter Solstice Ritual 'Dark Winter': https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachments/742877721155338372/790819414626533386/Dec21.jpg

Gigi Young Lion's Gate Portal: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eIAsREXGXag

Clif High 2024 Timeline (match with "Tribulation" decode): https://www.bitchute.com/video/tlNWeFWCkfhN/

TB Lightning Win Consecutive Titles: https://www.espn.com/nhl/story/_/id/31780078/tampa-bay-lightning-close-montreal-canadiens-game-5-win-second-straight-stanley-cup

Stanley Cup Tweets Tom Brady (w/ Crypto Eyes): https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/31783529/tom-brady-gets-warning-stanley-cup-tampa-bay-lightning-title-win

Edward Snowden Deception and Decode Training doc: https://edwardsnowden.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/02/the-art-of-deception-training-for-a-new.pdf

DNA Steganography Paper: https://ir.library.louisville.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=3075&;context=etd

Monkey Pox (Saiyan?) Outbreak: https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/cdc-scrambles-rare-case-monkeypox-turns-texas-after-infected-person-took-inbound-flights

HEX Token HEX: https://hex.com/ | https://cointelegraph.com/news/what-the-hex-a-look-at-richard-hearts-controversial-new-crypto
Keywords
financial collapsestar warsgreat resethistory mysterytesla techsecrets revealedbitcoin resetwinter solstice resetaryan history
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