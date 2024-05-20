Create New Account
GalacticStorm
2252 Subscribers
71 views
Published Yesterday

Remember, 3 months of your hard-earned money is funding ungrateful, illegal immigrants who drain our economy and keep asking for more. "And when you see it that way, it becomes clear that they all need to be sent back." – Nick Fuentes



https://x.com/raymo_g/status/1730252756496064681


human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

