Best performance in a CONvid propaganda short film

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NON-STOP TELLS, but give it an Oscar anyway for best performance in a propaganda short film.
Lenna Paytas retelling her covid story. She is the mother of 2 pornstars, one of whom is connected to a high-powered Israeli family of attorneys through her handler bf.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vlMYjHywPDs
Nanosecond to Midnight