If Israeli power over US policies were made public, Americans would be 'absolutely furious' - Joe Kent, clip

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Who really ordered the Iran war....
Former head of the Counterterrorism Center Joe Kent said he quit after he saw “the Israelis march right in and basically dictate terms to us, and manipulate American intelligence, manipulate the media, manipulate those around President Trump to put us into this war,” exposing the Zionist lobby’s reach.
He stressed that if Israeli power over US policies were made public, Americans would be “absolutely furious.”