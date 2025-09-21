Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan.

The response to the latest attempt to impose on us a terror state in the heart of our land will be given after my return from the United States. Wait for it.

We doubled Jewish settlement in the West Bank, and we will continue on this path.

Adding:

Adding: Japan bows to US pressure, refuses to recognize Palestine at UN

While US allies like the UK, Australia, Canada, and France prepare to back Palestinian statehood at the upcoming UN General Assembly, Japan is quietly stepping back—and the reason is clear: Washington said no, the South China Morning Post reports.

🇺🇸The US “conveyed its opposition to Japan” on the matter, leading Tokyo to abandon recognition despite its longstanding official support for a two-state solution, Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun writes.

“I find Japan’s position embarrassing,” an advisor to the Japanese government on foreign affairs told the SCMP. “Japan said previously that it was ‘considering’ the situation, but deciding against recognising Palestine was almost certainly some kind of gesture to the US,” he added.

👉Japan’s decision highlights its fragile diplomatic autonomy and fear of "annoying" Donald Trump—even as Israel’ assault on Gaza has killed over 65,000 and triggered a historic humanitarian crisis, the newspaper concludes.

Adding, what Israel promoter said: Tommy Robinson calls Starmer a 'jelly fish' for recognizing Palestinian state — invoking a CLASSIC from Boris Johnson