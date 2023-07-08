Create New Account
Day 11 - Vacation July 11 - Efteling Day 2
Hagenaars Family
Our friends from Slovakia joined us on the first evening of our stay at Efteling with their 3 children.  We had such a good time at the park today.  We did Symbolica, the newest ride, three times, there are three paths and we did all of them.

Follow our Blog here www.hagenaars.com

