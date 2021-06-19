© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2020 SEP 13 GRAPHIC; WARNING. HEAD STOMP; Nothing Right About this, Vic Police. Nothing. End of Discussion.ia
Follow
2
Share
Report
92 views • June 19, 2021
2020 SEP 13 GRAPHIC; WARNING. HEAD STOMP; Nothing Right About this, Vic Police. Nothing. End of Discussion.
Remarks: Victorian Police have created a nightmare for themselves as Victorians will not tolerate this kind of Policing methods, Neck Kneeling Police in USA faced criminal charges and so should all the officers involved in this event. On viewing the clip from my perspective there was Two officers clearly putting the boot in and one is a Head Stomper. (This surely is not in the handbook for arresting someone in Australia) as Craig Kelly MP said “As they say, a fish rots from the head down. This is Dan Andrew’s Victoria.”
Remarks: Victorian Police have created a nightmare for themselves as Victorians will not tolerate this kind of Policing methods, Neck Kneeling Police in USA faced criminal charges and so should all the officers involved in this event. On viewing the clip from my perspective there was Two officers clearly putting the boot in and one is a Head Stomper. (This surely is not in the handbook for arresting someone in Australia) as Craig Kelly MP said “As they say, a fish rots from the head down. This is Dan Andrew’s Victoria.”
Keywords
gmoanti-whiteciacommunismchemtrailjesuitrothschildholohoaxagenda 219-11marxismbankers warscfrevent 201killer vaccinessatanic pharmazionist new world orderlgbtq agendafeminist movementevil education systempoisoning waterj p morgan familyevil rockefeller foundationisrael apartheidjewish domination of america and rest of the world
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.