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Episode 12 - 20190607 - OC Urgent Snake Removal
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5 views • July 04, 2020
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Episode 12 has us meeting with Chloe Malone of OC Urgent Snake Removal, who we were affectionately calling "the snake lady". Chloe is a volunteer who will come and remove snakes from an area and release them in a special preserve area. With the warm summer months getting started, this is a resource you're going to want to bookmark.
https://www.facebook.com/OCUrgentSnakeRemoval/
Guest: Chloe Malone
Company: OC Urgent Snake Removal
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
Episode 12 has us meeting with Chloe Malone of OC Urgent Snake Removal, who we were affectionately calling "the snake lady". Chloe is a volunteer who will come and remove snakes from an area and release them in a special preserve area. With the warm summer months getting started, this is a resource you're going to want to bookmark.
https://www.facebook.com/OCUrgentSnakeRemoval/
Guest: Chloe Malone
Company: OC Urgent Snake Removal
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
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