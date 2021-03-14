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|| MOST FAMOUS HISTORICAL QUOTES || (or...maybe hysterical?)
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61 views • March 14, 2021
"What am I doin' here?"
~ Joe "Sleepy Mao Tse" Biden
Just completed this video.
Biden doesn't know what planet he's on most of the time. I decided to emphasize it. Enjoy!
~ Joe "Sleepy Mao Tse" Biden
Just completed this video.
Biden doesn't know what planet he's on most of the time. I decided to emphasize it. Enjoy!
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