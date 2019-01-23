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[Jan 23, 2019] Sage of Quay™ Radio - Sofia Smallstorm - Polio, Viruses and Patents [Sage of Quay™ Radio]
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23 views • April 23, 2022
Tonight Sofia Smallstorm returns to the show.
Sofia discusses her research into the history of viruses and how the current mainstream medical viewpoint may have a few holes in it.
Sofia's Media:
* Website: https://www.aboutthesky.com/
* Online Store: https://www.avatarproducts.com/
Please support Sage of Quay™ Radio:
* Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/sageofquay
* Sage of Quay Hub Website: http://www.sageofquay.com/
* Sage of Quay blog: https://sageofquayradio.blogspot.com/
* Sage of Quay on DTube: https://d.tube/#!/c/sageofquay
* Sage of Quay on Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/SageOfQuay/
* Sage of Quay on Spreaker: https://tinyurl.com/yabek6x6
* Twitter: https://twitter.com/sageofquay
* Sage of Quay BACKUP Channel: https://tinyurl.com/yaqcwbpf
* Mike's Paul Is Dead (PID) Channel: https://tinyurl.com/ybbphj88
* Visit Mike's Music Website: http://laboroflovemusic.com/
DISCLAIMER and TERMS
Sage of Quay™ is a TRADEMARK. All Sage of Quay™ Radio Hour shows and interviews are COPYRIGHTED. No portion of this presentation or any Sage of Quay Radio Hour show may be used, reproduced, altered or uploaded in part or whole without the expressed written consent of Mike Williams.
The views and opinions expressed by any guest featured on The Sage of Quay Radio Hour are those of the guest and do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the host Mike Williams or of The Sage of Quay Radio Hour as a whole.
All content provided on The Sage of Quay Radio Hour is for informational purposes only. We make no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of any information discussed or presented during the show or found by following any link mentioned in the broadcast or in the show notes.
Any and all images used in this video or any other Sage of Quay Radio Hour presentation are considered to be in the public domain, free to use, royalty free material we have licensed or in compliance with the Fair Use Clause contained within the Copyright Act (17 US Code § 107). If by chance this is not the case and you are the rightful owner please contact us at [email protected].
The song 'Make It Real' is from Mike's album Hollow Moon http://www.laboroflovemusic.com/
© 2014-2017 M. Williams - All Rights Reserved
The song 'Truth' is from Mike's album Leaving Dystopia http://www.laboroflovemusic.com/
© 2012 M. Williams - All Rights Reserved
Please visit Labor of Love Music for more information about Mike's music: http://www.laboroflovemusic.com/
To book Flat Earth Dave on your show www.FlatEarthDave.com and click the link at the top.
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
Sofia discusses her research into the history of viruses and how the current mainstream medical viewpoint may have a few holes in it.
Sofia's Media:
* Website: https://www.aboutthesky.com/
* Online Store: https://www.avatarproducts.com/
Please support Sage of Quay™ Radio:
* Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/sageofquay
* Sage of Quay Hub Website: http://www.sageofquay.com/
* Sage of Quay blog: https://sageofquayradio.blogspot.com/
* Sage of Quay on DTube: https://d.tube/#!/c/sageofquay
* Sage of Quay on Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/SageOfQuay/
* Sage of Quay on Spreaker: https://tinyurl.com/yabek6x6
* Twitter: https://twitter.com/sageofquay
* Sage of Quay BACKUP Channel: https://tinyurl.com/yaqcwbpf
* Mike's Paul Is Dead (PID) Channel: https://tinyurl.com/ybbphj88
* Visit Mike's Music Website: http://laboroflovemusic.com/
DISCLAIMER and TERMS
Sage of Quay™ is a TRADEMARK. All Sage of Quay™ Radio Hour shows and interviews are COPYRIGHTED. No portion of this presentation or any Sage of Quay Radio Hour show may be used, reproduced, altered or uploaded in part or whole without the expressed written consent of Mike Williams.
The views and opinions expressed by any guest featured on The Sage of Quay Radio Hour are those of the guest and do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the host Mike Williams or of The Sage of Quay Radio Hour as a whole.
All content provided on The Sage of Quay Radio Hour is for informational purposes only. We make no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of any information discussed or presented during the show or found by following any link mentioned in the broadcast or in the show notes.
Any and all images used in this video or any other Sage of Quay Radio Hour presentation are considered to be in the public domain, free to use, royalty free material we have licensed or in compliance with the Fair Use Clause contained within the Copyright Act (17 US Code § 107). If by chance this is not the case and you are the rightful owner please contact us at [email protected].
The song 'Make It Real' is from Mike's album Hollow Moon http://www.laboroflovemusic.com/
© 2014-2017 M. Williams - All Rights Reserved
The song 'Truth' is from Mike's album Leaving Dystopia http://www.laboroflovemusic.com/
© 2012 M. Williams - All Rights Reserved
Please visit Labor of Love Music for more information about Mike's music: http://www.laboroflovemusic.com/
To book Flat Earth Dave on your show www.FlatEarthDave.com and click the link at the top.
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
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