Tips For Praising Him Through the Storm - Michelle Just Done Had CHURCH!

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This might be one of the most powerful messages God has given me in a long time. When I started this video out, I didn't feel like I had too much to say... But GOD SHOWED UP! Y'all, we just had CHURCH!!!! Lets GOOO!
NOTE: No show tonight, moving Healing For the Fractured Soul show til tomorrow night!