Yahoo’s Blue Book of Censorship – My Petty Violations

Since Yahoo has been censoring my comments for quite a few years, I thought of showing a glimpse of my violations of Yahoo’s “community guidelines” – also known as Article 1984 of the Liberal Free Speech Guide, or for short the Blue Book of Censorship. The comments included here are a complication of just a fragment of the routine rejections as shown via simple screenshots of Yahoo’s stories. I didn’t care enough to include every date and story tile as well as URL to provide enough context. For informed conservatives, you can pretty much tell what I am talking about. This could be Volume 1 of such a compilation, though I don’t read much of Yahoo stories now. But who knows, for fun sake alone, I may go and piss the liberal babble factory – and get scissored. Yours Truly!