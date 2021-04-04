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ROSA KOIRE - BEHIND THE GREEN MASK #AGENDA 21 - OWNING EVERYTHING AND EVERYBODY ON EARTH
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29 views • April 04, 2021
"If you've been wanting an interesting, clearly written, how-to-manual for identifying and fighting UN Agenda 21, here it is. Agenda 21--All the information you need to understand what is happening in your town, why it's happening, who is behind it, and what you can do to stop it. BEHIND THE GREEN MASK: U.N. Agenda 21 is 172 pages of truth. Part history, part current events, part hand-to-hand combat, and part blueprint for keeping your freedom, this is one book that you'll put to work immediately. Boots on the ground and all hands on deck is the order of the day. Awareness is the first step in the Resistance."
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