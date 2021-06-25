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THE TESTS ARE RUBBISH AND YOU ARE PAYING ~ KATE SHEMIRANI JUNE 24TH 2021
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202 views • June 25, 2021
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Kate Shemirani Natural Nurse channel, [24.06.21 17:05] [Forwarded from British Nursing Alliance, The People’s Nurses (Kate Shemirani)] [ Video ] June 24th 2021. The tests are rubbish and you are paying. https://t.me/kateshemiranichat/63730
Kate Shemirani Natural Nurse channel, [24.06.21 17:05] [Forwarded from British Nursing Alliance, The People’s Nurses (Kate Shemirani)] [ Video ] June 24th 2021. The tests are rubbish and you are paying. https://t.me/kateshemiranichat/63730
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