News & Views - Pickton Day Parole - TDS

In the United States, the phrase "constitutional carry," also called permitless carry, means that someone can carry a concealed handgun without a license or permit. The term was derived from the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which gives citizens the right to bear arms. There are currently 13 constitutional carry states in the U.S. and two states with Constitutional Carry for residents only.





TSA detects 6,737 firearms at airport security checkpoints in 2023





During 2023, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) intercepted a total of 6,737 firearms at airport security checkpoints, preventing them from getting into the secure areas of the airport and onboard aircraft. Approximately 93% of these firearms were loaded. This total surpasses the previous year’s record of 6,542 firearms stopped at checkpoints and represents the highest one-year total in TSA’s history.





“We are still seeing far too many firearms at TSA checkpoints, and what’s particularly concerning is the amount of them loaded, presenting an unnecessary risk to everyone at the TSA checkpoint,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “Firearms and ammunition are strictly prohibited in carry-on baggage. Passengers are only allowed to travel with an unloaded firearm, and only if they pack it properly in a locked, hard-sided case in their checked baggage and first declare it to the airline at the check-in counter.”





Robert Pickton — 'one of Canada’s most notorious serial killers' — eligible for day parole





The 74-year-old was convicted for the murders of six women in December 2007, receiving a life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.





He was also charged in connection with 20 other murders, with DNA evidence linking additional missing women to his pig farm in Port Coquitlam, B.C., but the charges were stayed because Pickton was already serving the maximum sentence.





’Always going to be that fear’: Robert Pickton victim’s relative decries day-parole chance





The cousin of one of the dozens of murdered women linked to notorious serial killer Robert Pickton says she will always be afraid that he might be let out of prison, no matter how slim the chance.





Donald Trump is the Victim of Selective Prosecution





Trump is the victim of political witch hunts by Democrats suffering from Trump derangement syndrome





The U.S. Supreme Court has said that "A selective prosecution claim is not a defense on the merits to the criminal charge itself, but an independent assertion that the prosecutor has brought the charge for reasons forbidden by the Constitution." United States v. Armstrong, 517 U.S. 456 (1996). The defendant must prove that "the *** prosecution policy 'had a discriminatory effect and that it was motivated by a discriminatory purpose.'" Tyler v. Boles, 368 U.S. 448 (1962).





