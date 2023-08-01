Create New Account
What is this X all about anyways? The TRUTH About THE LETTER X That Musk DOESN’T Want You To Know!!!
Jim Crenshaw


July 31, 2023


It is no secret that Elon Musk is obsessed with the letter X, he owns SpaceX, he called one of his cars the model X, he started and owns X.com, he named one of his sons X and his parent company ruling them all is called X Corp. But why has he chosen this symbol and what could it possibly mean?


Source: Press For Truth: https://www.bitchute.com/channel


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/rwQIXWsjMNUL/

Keywords
elon muskxsymboljim crenshawletter x

