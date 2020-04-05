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You're On Your Own...Government Hiding In Covid-19 Bunkers!
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189 views • April 05, 2020
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The U.S. government has been stocking supplies to help them survive a pandemic. These supplies aren’t for saving us, but for saving them. Somewhere, there is a sprawling system of government storage facilities so secret that the American people can’t be told where they are, or what is kept in them. But it is clear they were (and still are) gearing up for something. These secret facilities are apparently in place to support the logistics of a response to an unprecedented disaster the likes of which no one has ever seen, or perhaps even conceived of in this country. Is that disaster the Coronavirus? And if so, will we be left to fend for ourselves? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
The U.S. government has been stocking supplies to help them survive a pandemic. These supplies aren’t for saving us, but for saving them. Somewhere, there is a sprawling system of government storage facilities so secret that the American people can’t be told where they are, or what is kept in them. But it is clear they were (and still are) gearing up for something. These secret facilities are apparently in place to support the logistics of a response to an unprecedented disaster the likes of which no one has ever seen, or perhaps even conceived of in this country. Is that disaster the Coronavirus? And if so, will we be left to fend for ourselves? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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