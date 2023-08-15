Where are we in Bible Prophecy and History? Trump Gematria

When Trump took office, the BEAST government was WOUNDED

"And I saw one of his heads (THE NORTH AMERICAN HEAD Rev 17:9, 12) as if it had been mortally wounded" Rev 13:3a

When they finally KILL TRUMP or he is "TAKEN OUT OF THE WAY" (2 Thess 2:7) the NWO will resume it's 2030 AGENDA! But first there will be 3.5 years of PEACE while the Temple in Israel is built!

"and his deadly wound was healed. And all the world marveled and followed the beast. So they worshiped the dragon who gave authority to the beast; and they worshiped the beast, saying, “Who is like the beast? Who is able to make war with him?”

And he was given a mouth speaking great things and blasphemies, and he was given authority to continue for forty-two months. Then he opened his mouth in blasphemy against God, to blaspheme His name, His tabernacle, and those who dwell in heaven. It was granted to him to make war with the saints and to overcome them. And authority was given him over every tribe, tongue, and nation. All who dwell on the earth will worship him, whose names have not been written in the Book of Life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world." (Rev 13:3b-8)

We are in OVERTIME:

"But, beloved, do not forget this one thing, that with the Lord one day is as a thousand years, and a thousand years as one day. " 2 Pet 3:8; Ps 90:4

the seven-day week is a prophetic reperesentation of the seven-thousand years of this current age.

6000 years ruled by Satan/man, then a 1000 year Sabbath: Rev 20:4-6





Archbishop James Ussher (1581 - 1656 AD) was the leading Bible scholar of his time, thoroughly versed in ancient history and Bible chronology. His calculations were the standard in academic, scholarly, and theological circles for over 200 years until the theory of evolution became popular, pushed by globalists. Ussher’s work was published in 1650 as ‘The Annals of the World’

James Ussher places the first day of creation as occurring on October 23, 4004 BC. Secular history places the death of Nebuchadnezzar in 562 BC. One can then extrapolate from Bible chronology that the death of Nebuchadnezzar occurred 3442 years after creation. 3442 + 562 = 4004. Using the genealogies in Genesis 5, we can begin to verify Ussher’s work:





“Noah was six hundred years old when the floodwaters were on the earth.” (Gen 7:9)





Adam to Seth 130





Seth to Enos 105





Enos to Cainan 90





Cainan to Mahalaleel 70





Mahalaleel to Jared. 65





Jared to Enoch. 162





Enoch to Methuselah 65





Methuselah to Lamech. 187





Lamech to Noah. 182





Noah’s age at the flood. 600





1656 - number of years from Adam until the flood!





4004 BC

- 1656

= 2348 BC. - Year of the Flood





Continuing on in Genesis 11 and 12…





Shem lived after the flood to Arphaxad. 2





Arphaxad to Salah 35





Salah to Eber. 30





Eber to Peleg 34





Peleg to Reu 30





Reu to Serug 32





Serug to Nahor 30





Nahor to Terah 29





Terah to Abraham. 130





Abraham’s birth to his calling 75





Years from the Flood to Abraham’s calling 427





These dates give us the number of years from the flood to the birth of Abraham. Notice that Terah was 130 years old when Abraham was born. We can check our work by the fact that Terah was 205 years old when he died (Gen 11:32):





Age of Terah at death. 205





Age of Abraham when Terah died 75





Age of Terah when Abraham was called 130





Adding these years together, we find that Abraham was called 427 years after the Flood.





Year of the Flood. 2348 BC





Year until Abrahams calling 427





Year of Abraham’s calling 1921 BC





“Now Yehovah had said to Abram: "Get out of your country, From your family And from your father's house, To a land that I will show you. I will make you a great nation; I will bless you And make your name great; And you shall be a blessing. I will bless those who bless you, And I will curse him who curses you; And in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed." So Abram departed as Yehovah had spoken to him, and Lot went with him. And Abram was seventy-five years old when he departed from Haran.” (Gen 12:1-4)





Subtracting 430 years from 1921 (the year of Abraham’s calling) gives us 1491 BC - The year (roughly) of the Exodus!





1921

- 430

= 1491 BC

This is consistent with Immanuel Velikovsky's work, Ted T Stewarts: "Solving the Exodus Mystery" AND the corrected Egyptian timeline by David Rohl!



