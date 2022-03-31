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Episode#32 Idaho Gov’t, CPS & Meridian PD Kidnap Baby Cyrus from Mothers Arm
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23 views • March 31, 2022
LIVE March 23rd 2022 at 7PM(PST)/10PM(EST)
In an unfathomable story, Marissa and Levy had their baby kidnap from them from the very institutions created to protect them. How? When an over zealous doctor created an allegation and police did an incomplete investigation it led to the ultimate decision of splitting up a family and arresting a mother. Tonight we have a conversation with Baby Cyrus Grandfather on how this has turned his daughters family upside down. The fight for baby Cyrus.
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MYPILLOW (MIKE LINDELL):
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Or Call 1-800-655-7135 Promo Code: ALPHA
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SHOW CREDITS & LINKS:
https://www.facebook.com/marissa.chavoya.7/videos/939292020109376
https://freedomman.org/cyrus/
SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS:
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thealphawarriornetwork
TWITTER ALPHAWARRIOR: https://twitter.com/xAlphaWarriorx
TWITTER PODCAST: https://twitter.com/AlphaWarriorPod
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CONTACT ALPHA AT LINKS BELOW:
LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
Email: [email protected]
SUPPORT:
To Support Alpha in his battle against a corrupt government and his freedom, follow the links below.
GIVESENDGO: https://www.givesendgo.com/DefendPatriotLuna
SPECIAL THANKS:
It’s been an unbelievable journey and fight for me the last 2.5 years and I know God has a plan. Although this journey at times has seemed unbearable, its through the love of my family and my patriot supporters (YOU) that has reminded me of my oath to continue the fight. I am thankful beyond measure for all of your support, in words and financially that has allowed me to carry on. So thank you and God bless you.
In an unfathomable story, Marissa and Levy had their baby kidnap from them from the very institutions created to protect them. How? When an over zealous doctor created an allegation and police did an incomplete investigation it led to the ultimate decision of splitting up a family and arresting a mother. Tonight we have a conversation with Baby Cyrus Grandfather on how this has turned his daughters family upside down. The fight for baby Cyrus.
SPONSERS & ADVERTISERS:
MYPILLOW (MIKE LINDELL):
Receive a FREE gift using promo code: ALPHA
https://www.mypillow.com/alpha
Or Call 1-800-655-7135 Promo Code: ALPHA
https://www.patreon.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WANT A RUMBLE ACCOUNT, REGISTER WITH OUR REFERRAL LINK: https://rumble.com/register/TheAlphaWarriorShow/
SHOW CREDITS & LINKS:
https://www.facebook.com/marissa.chavoya.7/videos/939292020109376
https://freedomman.org/cyrus/
SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS:
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thealphawarriornetwork
TWITTER ALPHAWARRIOR: https://twitter.com/xAlphaWarriorx
TWITTER PODCAST: https://twitter.com/AlphaWarriorPod
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
YOUTUBE(Network): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBi5hmsmECu5HSu_0KJbeEA
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/thealphawarriorshow
DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/TheAlphaWarriorShow
CONTACT ALPHA AT LINKS BELOW:
LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
Email: [email protected]
SUPPORT:
To Support Alpha in his battle against a corrupt government and his freedom, follow the links below.
GIVESENDGO: https://www.givesendgo.com/DefendPatriotLuna
SPECIAL THANKS:
It’s been an unbelievable journey and fight for me the last 2.5 years and I know God has a plan. Although this journey at times has seemed unbearable, its through the love of my family and my patriot supporters (YOU) that has reminded me of my oath to continue the fight. I am thankful beyond measure for all of your support, in words and financially that has allowed me to carry on. So thank you and God bless you.
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