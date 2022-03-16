Sahara Desert Dust Storm Blows Across Spain, Taints Sky Orange

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In the Spanish capital, Madrid residents and business owners were seen cleaning terraces, streets, windows and cars which were covered in a layer of dust.
Spain’s national meteorological agency (AEMET) warned the air quality was severely affected by the haze, especially in the centre of the country.
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