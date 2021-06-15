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STANDING STRONG IN THE GRACE OF GOD
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Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1. Peter 5:10-14. All grace comes from God. God wants Christians to take part in the glory of Christ. The attacks of the devil will not last for ever. Christians will not suffer for ever, but the glory of Christ will never end. God will stop their suffering and put things right. They do not know when this will happen. It may be in this life. It may be when they die and go to live with God. The devil wants Christians to fail, but God helps them to be strong.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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