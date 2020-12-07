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MONDAY - DECEMBER 07, 2020
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=3712165794
EP 2228-9AM MAJOR: Pentagon Blocks Team Biden from Meeting with Military Intel Agencies
The Pentagon has so far blocked meetings between the Biden transition team and officials with the intelligence agencies that are part of the Department of Defense, according to two new reports.However, defense officials and the Biden team differ on the reason why the meetings have not yet taken place. Presumptive potential President-elect Joe Biden has formed a transition team to facilitate a transfer of power. The General Services Administration has been given a green light to assist the transition team and meetings have been taking place with various agencies. https://bit.ly/3gm2BkA
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