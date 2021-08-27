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Every day, we bury innocent Christians: Fr. Innocent tells about his parish, attacks from Boko Haram
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40 views • August 27, 2021
Fr. Innocent Sunu is facing some of the most dangerous Islamic terrorists on earth. Every day gun shots ring around his parish of Madagali in northern Nigeria, as more innocent Christians are martyred, and more widows and orphans created for Fr. Innocent to look after. His parish is located right beside the notorious Sambisa forest that Boko Haram launches attacks from, and where they held almost 300 schoolgirls whom they infamously kidnapped in 2014.
Fr Innocent needs our help to pay for desperately needed food, water, and medicine for the 600 widows and 800 orphans he now supports.
Donate now to support this heroic priest: https://www.lifefunder.com/innocent
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Fr Innocent needs our help to pay for desperately needed food, water, and medicine for the 600 widows and 800 orphans he now supports.
Donate now to support this heroic priest: https://www.lifefunder.com/innocent
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=FatherInnocent_8272021
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=FatherInnocent_8272021
Follow LifeSite on social media:
Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram
Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews
Parler: https://parler.com/main.html#/user/LifeSiteNews
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifesite/
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