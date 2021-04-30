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The Truth About Wikileaks
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600 views • April 30, 2021
Why are the neocons going insane with bloodlust? It's not about the past - it's about the future. Get more including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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Quotes:
Newt Gingrich: "The WikiLeaks guy should be in jail for the rest of his life...He is an enemy of the United States, actively endangering people, and he's gonna get a lot of folks killed. And I think that's a despicable act, and we should treat him as an enemy combatant, and as an absolute enemy of the United States." Also watch his interview on Freedom Watch. Gingrich advocates foreign intervention in Iraq, Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and North Korea.
Glenn Beck said that Julian Assange should be tried for treason and executed. He has also made other idiotic remarks.
Mike Huckabee said, "Whoever in our government leaked that information is guilty of treason, and I think anything less than execution is too kind a penalty."
Bill O'Reilly said leakers are traitors who "should be executed or put in prison for life."
Dianne Feinstein, Senator: Prosecute Assange under Espionage Act.
Sarah Palin said to "target WikiLeaks' Julian Assange like the Taliban."
Peter King, Congressman, wants Wikileaks designated a terrorist organization.
Eric Bolling of Fox News (~ 2:35 mark): "[Assange] should be put in jail or hanged in a public forum."
Wayne Simmons of Fox News calls Wikileaks a terrorist organization.
Lt. Col. Ralph Peters of Fox News: "I would execute leakers."
Liz Cheney (daughter of Dick Cheney) said Obama should shut down Wikileaks and prosecute Julian Assange.
Mike Rogers, Congressman, calls for treason charges and execution.
Conservatives tell Obama to send Julian Assange to Guantanamo.
Rush Limbaugh, radio talk show host: "Back in the old days when men were men and countries were countries, this guy would die of lead poisoning from a bullet in the brain..."
Todd Schnitt, radio talk show host: "Assange is a terrorist, an enemy combatant, and needs to be treated as such."
Steve Gill, radio talk show host, says Assange should be targetted as a terrorist, and captured or killed.
Tim Flanagan, University of Calgary Professor: ""Well I think Assange should be assassinated actually. . . I think Obama should put out a contract and maybe use a drone or something."
John Hawkins, blogger, says the CIA should assassinate Julian Assange:
Julian Assange is not an American citizen and he has no constitutional rights. So, there's no reason that the CIA can't kill him. Moreover, ask yourself a simple question: If Julian Assange is shot in the head tomorrow or if his car is blown up when he turns the key, what message do you think that would send about releasing sensitive American data?
Brad Thor, author, said Bradley Manning should get the death penalty.
Candice Miller, Congresswoman: "Julian Assange and WikiLeaks are criminals whose actions support terrorists and criminal regimes around the world. It is now long past time for our government to shut WikiLeaks down."
G. Gordon Liddy, former White House advisor and radio talk show host: Assange deserves to be on kill list.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Freedomain Radio Facebook: http://www.fdrurl.com/fb
Freedomain Radio Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomainradio
Quotes:
Newt Gingrich: "The WikiLeaks guy should be in jail for the rest of his life...He is an enemy of the United States, actively endangering people, and he's gonna get a lot of folks killed. And I think that's a despicable act, and we should treat him as an enemy combatant, and as an absolute enemy of the United States." Also watch his interview on Freedom Watch. Gingrich advocates foreign intervention in Iraq, Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and North Korea.
Glenn Beck said that Julian Assange should be tried for treason and executed. He has also made other idiotic remarks.
Mike Huckabee said, "Whoever in our government leaked that information is guilty of treason, and I think anything less than execution is too kind a penalty."
Bill O'Reilly said leakers are traitors who "should be executed or put in prison for life."
Dianne Feinstein, Senator: Prosecute Assange under Espionage Act.
Sarah Palin said to "target WikiLeaks' Julian Assange like the Taliban."
Peter King, Congressman, wants Wikileaks designated a terrorist organization.
Eric Bolling of Fox News (~ 2:35 mark): "[Assange] should be put in jail or hanged in a public forum."
Wayne Simmons of Fox News calls Wikileaks a terrorist organization.
Lt. Col. Ralph Peters of Fox News: "I would execute leakers."
Liz Cheney (daughter of Dick Cheney) said Obama should shut down Wikileaks and prosecute Julian Assange.
Mike Rogers, Congressman, calls for treason charges and execution.
Conservatives tell Obama to send Julian Assange to Guantanamo.
Rush Limbaugh, radio talk show host: "Back in the old days when men were men and countries were countries, this guy would die of lead poisoning from a bullet in the brain..."
Todd Schnitt, radio talk show host: "Assange is a terrorist, an enemy combatant, and needs to be treated as such."
Steve Gill, radio talk show host, says Assange should be targetted as a terrorist, and captured or killed.
Tim Flanagan, University of Calgary Professor: ""Well I think Assange should be assassinated actually. . . I think Obama should put out a contract and maybe use a drone or something."
John Hawkins, blogger, says the CIA should assassinate Julian Assange:
Julian Assange is not an American citizen and he has no constitutional rights. So, there's no reason that the CIA can't kill him. Moreover, ask yourself a simple question: If Julian Assange is shot in the head tomorrow or if his car is blown up when he turns the key, what message do you think that would send about releasing sensitive American data?
Brad Thor, author, said Bradley Manning should get the death penalty.
Candice Miller, Congresswoman: "Julian Assange and WikiLeaks are criminals whose actions support terrorists and criminal regimes around the world. It is now long past time for our government to shut WikiLeaks down."
G. Gordon Liddy, former White House advisor and radio talk show host: Assange deserves to be on kill list.
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