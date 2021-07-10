Medical Martial Law They Are Coming To YOUR HOMES ITS HAPPENING - See Notes

Welcome to the new world order more confirmation on mandatory vaccinations remember which country you live in they have to work you differently and find justifications to do these things but THIS WILL COME TO UK AS I STATED BACK LAST APRIL 2020 ON WELCOME TO CARDIFF YOU WILL BE FORCED BY ANY MEANS THEY CAN USE... They are already rushing to complete to new FEMA CAMP in the uk its the size of a town!!! So unless they are planning on knocking down all the prisions in the UK and then relocating them all there! Then this camp is being built for the PEOPLE WHO THEY WILL NEED TO DETAIN UNDER MEDICAL MARTIAL LAW - Sounds out there but when you see the plan you know exactly what these people are going to do ... We are only half way in and the UK think it will be over on the 19th --- I stand by everything this is not OVER not by a long chalk trust me - awakened light