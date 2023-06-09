☢️Ammunition Explosion in Uman, Ukraine - Suspected as Depleted Ammo Deposit

Ammunition Explosion in Uman, earlier today.
Uman, Cherkasy region, Ukraine.
A clear blow of the Russian Aerospace Forces on the warehouse of the ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The footage shows secondary detonations.
It's Suspected deployed uranium ammo deposit
