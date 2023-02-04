Richard Burdick’s Utah Suite I. Zion, Op. 246 No.3 for English horn, horn harp and cello

Take a journey to some of Utah’s most spectacular scenery with this classical piece by Richard Burdick. Watch as the cliffs and canyons of Zion turn from a natural wonder to a beautiful backdrop as the music unfolds. If you’re interested in some of the most jaw-dropping scenery in the United States, then you need to check out Zion National Park. In this video, we’ll take a look at one of Richard Burdick’s most popular pieces, Utah Suite Bryce Canyon is a beautiful place and Op. 246 No.3 is one of the most beautiful pieces of music ever written. This piano solo is full of incredible scenery and is a must-listen for anyone visiting Zion National Park! An original composition for chamber orchestra: English horn, horn harp and cello with videotape. This is movement No. 3 of three movements in the suite: I. Bryce Canyon II: Kodachrome Basin Birds III. Zion The film was shot in May of 2016 For more information please visit: i-ching-music.com/opus246.html Translated titles: Utah Suite I de Richard Burdick. Zion, op. 246 No.3 para corno inglés, arpa de trompa y violonchelo Richard Burdicks Utah Suite I. Zion, Op. 246 Nr.3 für Englischhorn, Hornharfe und Cello Utah Suite I. Zion de Richard Burdick, op. 246 No.3 pour cor anglais, harpe à cor et violoncelle 理查德·伯迪克 (Richard Burdick) 的犹他组曲 I. Zion，Op. 246 No.3 为英国圆号、圆 理查德·伯迪克 (Richard Burdick) 的猶他組曲 I. Zion，Op. 246 No.3 為英國圓號、圓 Richard Burdicks Utah Suite I. Zion, Op. 246 No.3 voor Engelse hoorn, hoornharp en cello Utah Suite I. Zion, op. 246 n.3 per corno inglese, arpa a corno e violoncello リチャード・バーディックのユタ組曲I.シオン、作品。 246 No.3 イングリッ Richard Burdick의 유타 모음곡 I. Zion, Op. 잉글리시 호른, 호른 하프, 첼로를 위 Сюита Ричарда Бердика «Юта» I. Zion, Op. 246 No.3 для английско

