BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

UK Report - What's Next For Britain?
LastChristian
LastChristian
5 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • 1 day ago

Tonight at 8:30pm ET/7:30pm CT, Join David Paxton, JD Williams and UK Expert Contributor Mark Sutherland In this hard-hitting and unapologetically bold episode, where they expose the deepening crisis within the United Kingdom as the nation teeters on the edge of moral collapse and spiritual darkness. From the stripping away of fundamental civil liberties to the alarming rise in antisemitism and anti-Christian persecution, the UK is witnessing a rapid unraveling of the values that once made it a beacon of freedom and faith. We take a closer look at the unprecedented weather extremes shaking the land—droughts, heatwaves, and violent storms—viewing them not just as natural phenomena, but as prophetic warnings echoed in the Bible. Is God trying to get Britain’s attention? What’s behind the moral confusion plaguing classrooms, the silencing of truth in public discourse, and the growing hostility toward those who hold to Judeo-Christian principles? This episode delivers a powerful message: Britain must choose—repent and return to the foundation of Christ… or continue down the path of chaos and judgment. Prepare for truth without compromise. This is the report no one else will give you. UK prophecy, Christian UK news, end times Britain, antisemitism UK, Christian persecution UK, UK civil rights, Biblical warning, UK climate judgment, return to Christ, conservative Christian perspective, UK moral decline, United Kingdom crisis, prophetic watch UK, last days signs

Keywords
last days signsbiblical warninguk prophecychristian uk newsend times britainantisemitism ukchristian persecution ukuk civil rightsuk climate judgmentreturn to christconservative christian perspectiveuk moral declineunited kingdom crisisprophetic watch uk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy