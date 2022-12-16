Aliens, Caterpillars & Climate Change

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





A newly released investigation reveals NGO’s are sending tens of thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens to towns across all 50 States. Pastor Stan also shares what God is going to allow to come to America and how we should prepare.





00:00 - Illegal Aliens to all 50 States

06:53 - America Falling Apart

15:40 - Will God Allow Destruction?

17:46 - Drag Queen Dance in Church

19:30 - Death of the Dollar

24:50 - Meteor to cause Earthquake / Tsunami

26:38 - Joseph’s Kitchen

27:38 - Cornerstone Asset Metals





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v20whs0-aliens-caterpillars-and-climate-change-12162022.html



