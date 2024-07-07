BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Modern Day Gold Alchemy
The Morgan Report
The Morgan Report
394 followers
54 views • 10 months ago

Modern Day Gold Alchemy | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

Ken Swartz, aka “Ken the Scientist,” is the Founder and Chief Science Officer of C60 Purple Power, a health and wellness company committed to delivering the highest quality C60 products available.

Ken earned a Master of Science degree from the University of Colorado at Denver and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Arizona State University. He spent the early part of his career as a secondary school teacher and is passionate about helping and educating people.

Ken has run several research science laboratories over the course of his career and discovered C60 while developing the MOXY fusion reactor. During his research, he became aware of the powerful free radical neutralizing properties of C60.

Watch this video on Modern Day Gold Alchemy, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Modern Day Gold Alchemy.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join

goldsilverdavid morganthe morgan report
