Uninformed Consent - Part 2 of 2

An in-depth look into the Covid 19 narrative, who's controlling it, and how it's being used to inject an untested, new technology into almost every person on the planet.

The film explores how the narrative is being used to strip us of our human rights while weaving in the impact of mandates in a deeply powerful story of one man's tragic loss.

Video Source: https://librti.com/uninformed-consent

Please consider supporting the filmmaker by going to the website link below.

Hear the truth from doctors and scientists not afraid to stand up against Big Pharma and the elite class who profit from mandates.

Written & Directed by Todd Harris, Matador Films.

https://uninformedconsent.ca/

"This film reveals that we have been massively deceived by our own governments, public health, and mainstream media." - Ted Kuntz - President - Vaccine Choice Canada

"Can't wait for this movie to come out. Crude propaganda "crisis of the uninjected" followed by censorship, reprisal and totalitarian brute force on the people. I say bring it on!" - Dr. Peter McCullough - Internist & Cardiologist - Professor of Medicine

"Todd is a brilliant filmmaker who has a unique way of exposing the devastation to families from the mandates." - Odessa Orlewicz - Partner - Librti.com

"Uninformed Consent is the most scientific and factual TRUTH to come out of Canada in the last 3 years. If you are a parent, this should be on the TOP of your viewing list. It is TRULY an eye-opener. Everyone needs to see this film!" - Amanda Forbes - Children's Health Defense

"This is the most powerful documentary of the Covid era." - Sherri Strong - Children's Health Defense Canada

BROUGHT TO YOU BY:

Director Todd Michael Harris - Matador Films

Executive Producers

Ted Kuntz - President - Vaccine Choice Canada

Odessa Orlewicz - Partner - Librti.com

Mirrored : Vaccine Documentaries Throughout The Years





