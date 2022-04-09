"They Got Caught" - Trump Gives the Media What They Deserve for Spreading Lies About Hunter's Laptop

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"They deceived the public; they waited. It meant 17 points in the election. 17 points more we would have gotten on the rigged election. And it was just additional rigging, if you think about it. But the New York Times essentially admitted that they knew and they admitted that it was false. And also all of our intelligence. I guess we had 51 intelligence, so-called intelligence people. They got caught. They got caught. They're a bunch of liars and they should be ashamed of themselves."