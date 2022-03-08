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Top Secret Pfizer Doc including side effects leaked online - Stranger than Fiction News
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242 views • March 08, 2022
Jim Crenshaw.
Here is the link to the pdf:
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf. 10 plus pages of adverse effects of the vaccine. This is why the pages were blank in the boxes of vials of this shit. Be sure to take a look at page 30 Ron says.
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/get-ready-it-039-s-going-to-spiral_7XsP2lpPf6kSjD3.html
Here is the link to the pdf:
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf. 10 plus pages of adverse effects of the vaccine. This is why the pages were blank in the boxes of vials of this shit. Be sure to take a look at page 30 Ron says.
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/get-ready-it-039-s-going-to-spiral_7XsP2lpPf6kSjD3.html
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