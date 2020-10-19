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HOW TO LOVE A WOMAN - FREEDOMAIN CALL IN
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23 views • October 19, 2020
Stefan Molyneux of Freedomain teaches a listener how to love a woman...
Audio: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/how-to-love-a-woman-freedomain-call-in
"I'll make this brief, I have to talk to you. I'm at a point in my life where I must decide the type of person I want to be. I can either carry on with the momentum of history, or I can decide to be a different kind of person. I am desperate.
"I write that abstractly to catch your attention, because I know you must get so many emails and I don't know how else to communicate the desperation I feel psychologically and spiritually right now.
"I will be more specific:
"For the first time in my life (I am 27), I met a woman who is virtuous. Before I met her, I did not fully grasp what you meant when you described a virtuous woman: how intuitive they are, and how they seem to have a 6th sense for detecting real character flaws. This woman I have met is exactly like that: she has shed a light on the way I am living that has jolted me into these feelings of desperation.
"We are both Christians, and to speak as a Christian for a moment, she has shown me aspects of myself which are deeply sinful and incompatible with living a sustainable life of virtue. If I want to be with a woman like her, if I want to live a virtuous life and have a good family, I NEED to rid myself of these aspects of myself. There is no other option.
"My question is this: how can I radically transform myself so that I can be worthy of a good woman?"
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Audio: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/how-to-love-a-woman-freedomain-call-in
"I'll make this brief, I have to talk to you. I'm at a point in my life where I must decide the type of person I want to be. I can either carry on with the momentum of history, or I can decide to be a different kind of person. I am desperate.
"I write that abstractly to catch your attention, because I know you must get so many emails and I don't know how else to communicate the desperation I feel psychologically and spiritually right now.
"I will be more specific:
"For the first time in my life (I am 27), I met a woman who is virtuous. Before I met her, I did not fully grasp what you meant when you described a virtuous woman: how intuitive they are, and how they seem to have a 6th sense for detecting real character flaws. This woman I have met is exactly like that: she has shed a light on the way I am living that has jolted me into these feelings of desperation.
"We are both Christians, and to speak as a Christian for a moment, she has shown me aspects of myself which are deeply sinful and incompatible with living a sustainable life of virtue. If I want to be with a woman like her, if I want to live a virtuous life and have a good family, I NEED to rid myself of these aspects of myself. There is no other option.
"My question is this: how can I radically transform myself so that I can be worthy of a good woman?"
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
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