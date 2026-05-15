They are coming to deceive the world.

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The Catholic church are about push the alien deception on the world. Dr Tom Horn describe's his interview with a top catholic theologian who say Jesus is star child. Also an ex-astronaut being told what aliens are. Jesus, Yeshua, who died on the tree, on the cross for our sins. Who rose on the third day and by his blood, all who repent and believe have full remission of sins and eternal life.