BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

They are coming to deceive the world.
Alan S
Alan S
53 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
146 views • Today

The Catholic church are about push the alien deception on the world. Dr Tom Horn describe's his interview with a top catholic theologian who say Jesus is star child. Also an ex-astronaut being told what aliens are. Jesus, Yeshua, who died on the tree, on the cross for our sins. Who rose on the third day and by his blood, all who repent and believe have full remission of sins and eternal life.

Keywords
newsdeceptionviralaliensjesusufoend timespopeuap
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
EXPOSED: Declassified FBI Files Confirm Nazi &#8220;Flying Saucer&#8221; Existed Years Before Modern UFO Hysteria

EXPOSED: Declassified FBI Files Confirm Nazi “Flying Saucer” Existed Years Before Modern UFO Hysteria

Edison Reed
Advocacy Group: Israel Running Covert Influence Operations in Canada

Advocacy Group: Israel Running Covert Influence Operations in Canada

Douglas Harrington
Trump lands in Beijing for pivotal Xi summit amid Iran war, Taiwan tensions

Trump lands in Beijing for pivotal Xi summit amid Iran war, Taiwan tensions

Willow Tohi
The Hantavirus Script: A Planned Pandemic, According to New Book

The Hantavirus Script: A Planned Pandemic, According to New Book

Douglas Harrington
Fugitive Scientist Who Claimed Vaccines Were Safe Extradited After 15 Years on the Run

Fugitive Scientist Who Claimed Vaccines Were Safe Extradited After 15 Years on the Run

Morgan S. Verity
U.S. Releases 53 Million Barrels From Strategic Petroleum Reserve Amid Rising Gas Prices

U.S. Releases 53 Million Barrels From Strategic Petroleum Reserve Amid Rising Gas Prices

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy