Ann Robards & Reptilian Slave Colony Channeled by Karl Mollison

For the remainder of this channeling interview with the Light Being Ann Robards please go to http://34.219.219.206/watch_video.php?v=243XOG9DGB1O



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Ann Robards



We know very little about her.



Karl received her name from his primary source in the Light.



She was identified as someone who could tell us about

an extraterrestrial slave colony and her involvement and tragic

experiences there.



She and her family were abducted from their home at night

approximately 30 years ago in Cleveland, Ohio.



Some will dismiss this as nonsense and that is certainly

understandable.



However, some of the testimony here is corroborated by other testimony received from other experiencer’s as can be found on this YouTube and elsewhere.



Perhaps some will say that Ann’s experience and the greater

issue of the alien manipulation and enslavement of man needs

to be exposed in all its sordid detail for the purposes of justice and

perhaps forgiveness.



That is for you to decide. Thanks for joining us and Victory to the

Light!