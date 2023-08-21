8/20/2023 -- M5.1 Earthquake strikes Southern California below RADAR station!! DEW weather mod

The title says it all. DEW means Directed Energy Weapon in case you are not aware.





The M5.1 earthquake struck next to the fires which broke out last night, and as the hurricane / tropical storm Hilary passed directly over.

The location struck by the M5.1 is directly below the NEXRAD RADAR tower (0.5 miles - 800 meters away!!!!!!!!)

Quake coordinates from the USGS: 34.409°N 119.188°W





The M5.0 range quake was warned for, as well as the fires, and the NEXRAD RADAR earthquake connection -- all of this was mentioned multiple times in the past few days and weeks, as well as YESTERDAY in my video which is now deleted by my own hand!

I deleted the videos from yesterday as I was extremely upset by the response last night of hiding or censoring the video down to 30k views (very odd for my channel and very low, obviously not reaching anyone due to shadowbanning over the topic).





This led to no one getting the earthquake OR fire warning.





Then the fire information was not updated, making me appear to be exaggerating about the spread of the fire! It's all quite shameful on the part of whoever is orchestrating all this. No way this is all chance and coincidence.





