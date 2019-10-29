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Flat Earth and the Standard of Proof for ALL Things
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284 views • October 29, 2019
Flat earthers use real science by observation and experimentation when it comes to the flat earth, but lack the use of the principled legal standard of law when it comes to their Christian doctrines. There is only one truth to all matters and one standard by which we can prove all things.
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#PLS #flatearth
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zKCkNCZsg3g
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=21Apzx88bVA
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmlp0aNnFNaZF72hO5oatkQ?sub_confirmation=1
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Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Theonomos
Follow on Google+:
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#PLS #flatearth
Video clips by:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zKCkNCZsg3g
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=21Apzx88bVA
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