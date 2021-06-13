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White Male Privilege | YouTube Comments - Rebutted!
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10 views • June 13, 2021
Does the world revolve around the opinions and power of white men? How much does Stefan really know about philosophy? Why doesn’t Stefan talk about analytic and continental philosophy?
0:31 - Does the world cater to white males?
4:46 - Nighttime Motivation
5:30 - What Is Philosophy?
The War on White People?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Wu71VvUmJc
How to Become a Legend | There Is No Second Chance!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L3S7Vi7YcrE
Friedrich Nietzsche: Was He Really A Philosopher?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nQvk0t33i2Y
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0:31 - Does the world cater to white males?
4:46 - Nighttime Motivation
5:30 - What Is Philosophy?
The War on White People?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Wu71VvUmJc
How to Become a Legend | There Is No Second Chance!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L3S7Vi7YcrE
Friedrich Nietzsche: Was He Really A Philosopher?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nQvk0t33i2Y
HELP US SURVIVE ---► http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
SUBSCRIBE TO STEFAN ---► http://www.youtube.com/freedomainradio?sub_confirmation=1
SUBSCRIBE TO FREEDOMAIN ---► http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFHyoiRW5Ya5HJc9laaoUfA?sub_confirmation=1
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
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