June 23, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Russian President Vladimir Putin travels to the DPRK and Vietnam during his Asian tour and signs a mutual defense agreement with Pyongyang, provoking the ire of Western powers. Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage asserts that NATO expansion is what ultimately provoked Russia to enter the conflict against Ukraine as he stands up to Western pressure for speaking the truth. German authorities say the terrorist group 'ISIS-K' uses Ukraine as a transit point in Europe. Around 27-thousand people in Germany are suspected to be radical followers of Islam, according to the state security apparatus.