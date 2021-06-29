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Covid "vaccine?" Facts to Consider. | Your Body Your Choice
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464 views • June 29, 2021
Remember when we used to hear "my body my choice!!!" all the time? What ever happened to that? It is time to remember, you can not be forced to get anything that is expermental. At least one good thing that came out of Nazi Germany - the nuremberg code. Informed consent is still in full force in the USA. It is questionable if we are being properly informed of all the risks. Censorship allows the illusion that risks are minimal to continue. However, they can not give you their mark I mean jab without your consent. Link to resources page mentioned:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/covid-vaccine-secrets/resources/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/covid-vaccine-secrets/resources/
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