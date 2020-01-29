TRUMP JERSEY SHORE RALLY LIVE! New Jersey Is Trump Country #1771 - 6P

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We'll be streaming the Trump Rally courtesy of our partners at RSBN: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=daKX0jht40MJoin us for RSBN's LIVE coverage from Wildwood, NJ as President Donald Trump holds a Keep America Great rally at the Wildwoods Convention Center.President Trump is expected to speak at 7:00pm ESTPlease support RSBN by subscribing to their channel & contributing as a member or donor: CLICK HERE & SUBSCRIBEDonate to help RSBN get to future rallies: https://rsbnetwork.com/donatePurchase the coins seen on today's broadcast: http://dismecoins.com
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GUEST: In 2010, Maryam Henein’s 15-year career as an investigative journalist, entrepeneur, and producer hit a milestone with the release of her award-winning documentary Vanishing of the Bees, narrated by Ellen Page. It also marked her directorial debut.
Maryam’s other credits include programs for the BBC, Discovery, Robert Greenwald, and Morgan Spurlock—plus, she co-wrote and hosted a program for TLC about the Ark of the Covenant. Her articles have appeared in several publications including the Los Angeles Times, Maxim, Science & Spirit Magazine, and Penthouse.
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