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EVEN ATTACKS BY MEANS OF NEGATIVE REVIEWS CANNOT STOP THE TRUTH TO BE EXPOSED
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ENGLISH
Make sure this is posted on all groups who are resisting the no jab no job crime – the link to the document is here – to defend our right to life – this medical experiment is a crime!
https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/work-place-vaccine-director-black-mail-letter/ https://t.me/marksteele5g/4792
Covid Vaccine Scientific Proof Lethal https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/covid-vaccine-scientific-proof-lethal/ Source: Get this shared all over – Action time is now Here is the science link, the crime ref# is 6029679/21 https://is.gd/T6IPXn
https://beforeitsnews.com/eu/2022/01/make-sure-this-is-posted-on-all-groups-who-are-resisting-the-no-jab-no-job-crime-doc-link-is-here-video-2682001.html
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Meine Kanäle:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/chembuster/
https://vimeo.com/chembuster
My personal greetings from Germany go to all patriots in the world:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WKlTKbH5CWBx/