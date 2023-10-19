A Hezbollah ATGM crew destroyed IDF surveillance towers on the Lebanese-Israeli border
Adding:
At least five rockets fired from Lebanon made impact in settlements in northern Israel. A number of mortars were also fired.
Further, a number of Kornet anti-tank missiles were fired.
IDF is responding by shelling areas in southern Lebanon now.
