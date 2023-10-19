Create New Account
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 14 hours ago

A Hezbollah ATGM crew destroyed IDF surveillance towers on the Lebanese-Israeli border

At least five rockets fired from Lebanon made impact in settlements in northern Israel. A number of mortars were also fired.

Further, a number of Kornet anti-tank missiles were fired.

IDF is responding by shelling areas in southern Lebanon now.


